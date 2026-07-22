'Jana Nayagan' timeline: How censor board row and piracy leak delayed Vijay's final film

4. January 5: 'Jana Nayagan' producers receive an email stating that the film has been referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 following a complaint by an Examining Committee member alleging:

Religious sentiments could be hurt.

Indian Armed Forces were improperly portrayed.

Film suggests foreign elements are fuelling religious unrest.

5. January 6: KVN Productions files a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging the delay in film certification.

6. January 7: The makers indefinitely postpone 'Jana Nayagan''s January 9 release.

7. January 9 (Morning): Justice PT Asha, sitting as a single judge, rules in favour of the film's producers:

Quashes the January 5 communication.

Directs the CBFC to immediately grant an U/A certificate.

Calls the complaint an "afterthought".

Observes that, "once the Examining Committee's recommendation was accepted on December 22, the Chairperson no longer had the authority to refer the film to a Revising Committee."

The judge also observes, "Such a volte-face by a member... would give rise to a dangerous trend of members reneging on their recommendation... the sanctity placed on the decision of the Examining Committee... would stand eroded."

8. January 9 (Evening): CBFC immediately appeals before a Division Bench, which stays the single judge's order, observing that the Censor board had not been given adequate time to file a counter-affidavit.

How the legal proceedings on Jan 9 transpired: Hours after CBFC ordered to clear Jana Nayagan, Madras HC puts the brake on it

9. January 12-15: 'Jana Nayagan' producers move Supreme Court. On January 15, the apex court declines to intervene, sending the case back to the High Court.