CBFC sends Jana Nayagan for Election Commission nod, crew see red

The film was screened for CBFC officials in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, following which the board decided that the ECI should examine whether the content could impact the level playing field during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the dates for which have already been announced.

The move has triggered concern within the film’s production team. A key member told DT Next that they were unaware of the reasons behind the referral. “We only know that the movie has been reviewed by CBFC members in Mumbai. However, we do not know anything about the certification or why the film has been referred to the ECI,” the person said.