CBFC sends Jana Nayagan for Election Commission nod, crew see red

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has referred the film Jana Nayagan to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for review, citing political undertones in its narrative, even as its makers have said the movie is slated for release only after the elections.
The film was screened for CBFC officials in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, following which the board decided that the ECI should examine whether the content could impact the level playing field during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the dates for which have already been announced.
The move has triggered concern within the film’s production team. A key member told DT Next that they were unaware of the reasons behind the referral. “We only know that the movie has been reviewed by CBFC members in Mumbai. However, we do not know anything about the certification or why the film has been referred to the ECI,” the person said.
The team also questioned the EC’s relevance, noting that the film is not scheduled for release during the poll period. “We had already informed the censor board that the movie will hit screens only after the election results,” the source added.
The referral has also drawn criticism from sections of the film industry, who see it as an additional hurdle in the certification process.
In a similar instance, the ECI had barred the release of the biopic PM Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stating that it could disturb the level playing field.