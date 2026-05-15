CM Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan leak case: 3 held under Goondas Act

Following the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-starrer film's online piracy on April 11, investigation and digital forensic evidence led the police to S Prashanth, S Selvam, and Bala alias Balakrishnan.



The detention orders were executed on May 13, after assessing their continued threat to public order through organised piracy operations.

The trio played significant roles in stealing, processing, and illegally disseminating the pirated movie across digital platforms, alleged the police.