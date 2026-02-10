'Jana Nayagan' row: Production house withdraws petition

CHENNAI: The release of actor and TVK president Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ finally inched one step closer to release after the producer of the film on Tuesday withdrew the petition that it had filed seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification to grant censor certificate.
The big budget film, said to have been made at a whopping cost of Rs 500 crore, was originally scheduled for Pongal release.
However, it got entangled in procedural wrangles with the board, and KVN Productions LLP, producers of the film, could not untie the knots despite taking the matter to the Madras High Court.
On Tuesday, based on the company’s request to withdraw the plea, Justice PT Asha of the High Court dismissed it as withdrawn.
In a letter sent to the High Court registry, the production firm informed that the film was submitted for re-examination by the censor authorities. According to industry sources, the makers are willing to cut the portions that the central board found objectionable so that the film could be released next week, possibly on February 20, so that some part of the investment could be recouped.
Earlier, on January 9, a single judge of the High Court had directed the CBFC to issue censor certification for the film.
However, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice MM Srivastava, on January 27, set aside the order and remitted the matter for fresh consideration, observing that the allegations regarding portrayal of the Armed Forces and hurting religious sentiments were serious and an opportunity should have been given to CBFC to defend its case.
The bench also observed that the single judge should not have set aside the CBFC chairperson's order when it had not been challenged by the production company.
The bench then granted the producer liberty to modify its prayer before the single judge and challenge the order of the chairperson sending the movie for review.
However, even weeks after the order, production house had not pursued the matter before the single judge.
Instead, it informed the registry that the film was submitted for re-examination by the censor authorities and added that it did not wish to continue the litigation.
