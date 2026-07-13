Jana Nayagan: What are the 12 changes ordered by Censor board?

After 7-month standoff, CBFC clears Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to be released on January 9 ahead of the Pongal holidays and three months prior to the Assembly election in the state.

However, release plans were delayed after an examining committee member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), who saw the film, filed an internal complaint suggesting that certain scenes from the film could hurt public sentiments. In April, a high-definition copy of the film was leaked online and the Tamil Nadu police arrested several people in connection with the leak, including a freelance film editor.

After months of uncertainty, the makers received relief when on July 9, Jana Nayagan was granted an 'A' certificate after multiple rounds of review.