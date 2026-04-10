After stalled by CBFC for 3 months, Vijay's Jana Nayagan leaked online

Initially, the climax of the Rs 500-crore hit the internet, triggered frenzied downloads and furious speculations. Soon, portions of the film started surfacing. Within a few hours, the entire film, that too in HD quality, was leaked on the internet.

As the leak came with less than two weeks to go for the State Assembly elections, many in the industry alleged that this was a targeted attack against Vijay, who is challenging the ruling DMK and principal Opposition AIADMK.

Going a step ahead, TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna squarely blamed Union Minister of State L Murugan and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for the leak.