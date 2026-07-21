No point in being furious with censor board: H Vinoth

CHENNAI: Director of Jana Nayagan, H Vinoth, met the media in the city ahead of film’s release tomorrow, and said that the audience would be the best judge of censorship decisions.
He added that the team was running out of time to fight the 12 cuts ordered by the CBFC and still being certified ‘A’. This means that the teenage audience, who form a massive Vijay fanbase, will have to miss out on his last film.
“This has upset me as well,” he averred. “Those were difficult times for me, the producer and everyone in the team. And, we hardly had any time to fight it out because we were focused on the film’s release, more than anything else.”
Vinoth clarified that he wasn’t angry with the Central Board of Film Certification. “There is no point in showing any anger towards the CBFC. One body cannot stop the film. Of course, injustice was caused but we lack evidence,” he stated.
The leaked film online has over 10.2 million views already but it hasn’t barely created a dent in the number of reservations in theatres, which have been running housefull. “I need to thank the audience for this support. They had an option of watching the film on their phones. Yet they have chosen to come to theatres to support Jana Nayagan,” he opined.
Jana Nayagan is the official remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, headlined by Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.
When asked about Vijay choosing a remake as his final film, Vinoth said, “He listened to a lot of scripts but he had a vision of how he wanted his last film to be. This script deals with women’s empowerment, which is how he feels about them. Bhagavanth Kesari had all those elements. He also had the freedom to rope in any other director to make Jana Nayagan. When he called me, why would I say no?”