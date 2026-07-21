No point in being furious with censor board: H Vinoth

He added that the team was running out of time to fight the 12 cuts ordered by the CBFC and still being certified ‘A’. This means that the teenage audience, who form a massive Vijay fanbase, will have to miss out on his last film.

“This has upset me as well,” he averred. “Those were difficult times for me, the producer and everyone in the team. And, we hardly had any time to fight it out because we were focused on the film’s release, more than anything else.”

Vinoth clarified that he wasn’t angry with the Central Board of Film Certification. “There is no point in showing any anger towards the CBFC. One body cannot stop the film. Of course, injustice was caused but we lack evidence,” he stated.