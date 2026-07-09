CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan certified A

CHENNAI: As we had reported earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan has now been officialy censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A certificate.
Though there is no information on the cuts for the H Vinoth directorial, we have learnt that the film has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds.
Sources in the industry tell DT Next that the opening and end credits of the movie will account to around 20 minutes, which will pay a tribute to Vijay's film career.
The release date is also expected to be announced soon.
Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final outing as an actor before his full-time political career, making it one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year.
The film was initially slated for a Pongal release but was postponed after being referred to the CBFC's Revising Committee under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.
The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Prakash Raj.
With the censor process now complete, Jana Nayagan is set to become one of the most closely watched Tamil releases of the year, as audiences prepare to bid farewell to Vijay's celebrated acting career.