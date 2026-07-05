Storm is coming: Jana Nayagan in for July release

CHENNAI:Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's much-awaited action entertainer. Jana Nayagan,which marks final film as an actor, directed by H Vinoth is likely to hit theatres later this month, if industry sources are to be believed. Sources indicate that the issue surrounding the film's certification is expected to be resolved soon, prompting the makers to consider a July release. However, an official announcement on the release date is still awaited.
Originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9, the film was postponed after it was referred to the Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules. The film, submitted for certification in December last year, is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.
The most-anticipated Tamil film of the year, Jana Nayagan which is Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's last screen appearance, has almost cleared its final hurdle in censor certification. Industry insiders tell us that the film will be cleared with an A certificate. Apart from that we also heard that the review committee has ordered 13 cuts to the film recently. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same.
With the film's certification formalities is on the verge of being completed, the makers are also looking at an ideal release date and are planning to announce it soon. This means that other films that have locked their release dates have put their plans on hold. "Yes. Other films are likely to back out of the original plan and make way for Jana Nayagan," said Tirupur Subramaniam, the head of Tamilnadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors Association to DT Next. Vishnu Vishal's Irandu Vaanam, and Madhavan's GDN will play the waiting game.
Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's debut directorial Sigma too would meet the same fate after announcing July 30 as the release date. "Why would Sigma alone lock horns with Jana Nayagan? Without an exception Sigma too would be postponed in all likelihood," added Subramaniam. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde,Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Announcing the postponement earlier this year, KVN Productions had said the decision was taken due to "unavoidable circumstances beyond our control" and assured audiences that a revised release date would be announced at the earliest