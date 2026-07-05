Storm is coming: Jana Nayagan in for July release

Originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9, the film was postponed after it was referred to the Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules. The film, submitted for certification in December last year, is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The most-anticipated Tamil film of the year, Jana Nayagan which is Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's last screen appearance, has almost cleared its final hurdle in censor certification. Industry insiders tell us that the film will be cleared with an A certificate. Apart from that we also heard that the review committee has ordered 13 cuts to the film recently. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same.