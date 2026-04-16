Cyber Crime Wing cracks ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak case, 3 key suspects arrested

CHENNAI: The State Cyber Crime Wing has made a breakthrough in the online piracy case of the movie Jana Nayagan, arresting three main accused, including a freelance film assistant editor, on Wednesday .The case (Crime No. 47/2026) was originally registered on April 11, 2026, following the illegal leak of the film’s digital copy on various platforms.
According to officials, these arrests come after six other individuals were previously held for disseminating and uploading the pirated content. Based on detailed technical analysis and examination of digital evidence, the Cyber Crime Wing zeroed in on the key perpetrators.
The prime accused, a freelance assistant editor working on an unrelated movie, allegedly gained unauthorised access to the original reels of Jananayagan at an editing studio. He stole the data, rendered it into a full-length feature, and shared it with co-accused, triggering widespread circulation online.
All three accused have been produced before the Court and remanded to judicial custody.