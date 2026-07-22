Advance bookings for 'Jana Nayagan' receive overwhelming response across Tamil Nadu

"We are showing in 1,000 screens of the 1,168 in Tamil Nadu and the response for the film is as we expect for a Vijay film," Tiruppur Subramanian, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' and Exhibitors' Association, told PTI.

According to him, this kind of response has been consistent for the last four releases of Vijay.

"We knew that despite the film being leaked, people will want a theatre experience, too. There has been no question about that among theatre owners and distributors, said Subramanian, who is also the General Secretary of Coimbatore-Erode-Nilgris and Tiruppur districts Film Distributors' Association.