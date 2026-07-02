Around 1.2 crore people watched ‘Jana Nayagan’ pirated version: Police inform Madras HC

Movie copied from editing suite

The prosecution told the court that the prime accused, a freelance film editor and the brother of the fourth accused, had allegedly stolen movie clips stored on a hard drive from an editing suite. The prime accused and two of his brothers allegedly combined the disjointed clips into a complete version of the film before uploading it to Google Drive.

The leaked version subsequently found its way to piracy websites, including the most infamous of them all, Tamil Rockers, leading to nearly 1.2 crore people watching the uncertified film before access to the links was blocked.

The court was informed that the large-scale circulation of the pirated copy had caused significant financial damage to the producers.