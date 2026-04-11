Jana Nagayan leak not from CBFC, claims board

CHENNAI: Denying allegations that actor and TVK president Vijay’s much-anticipated big-budget film, ‘Jana Nayagan’ was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as baseless, the board said it follows the Key Delivery Message (KDM), a secure system for all theatrical films submitted for certification.
“Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed,” it said.
The Digital Cinema Package (DCP) of ‘Jana Nayagan’ was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on March 17 with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since then, added the board in a statement on Saturday.
TVK blames Union Minister Murugan, Deputy CM Udhay
The clarification came a day after the film, the release which has been stalled for nearly three months due to objections raised by the censor board, was leaked online on Friday.
Initially, the climax of the Rs 500-crore hit the internet, triggered frenzied downloads and furious speculations. Soon, portions of the film started surfacing. Within a few hours, the entire film, that too in HD quality, was leaked on the internet.
As the leak came with less than two weeks to go for the State Assembly elections, many in the industry alleged that this was a targeted attack against Vijay, who is challenging the ruling DMK and principal Opposition AIADMK. Going a step ahead, TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna squarely blamed Union Minister of State L Murugan and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for the leak.
Rajini flays leak, Kamal slams CBFC
Joining the issue, superstar Rajinikanth said, “Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”
Meanwhile, actor and MNM leader Kamal Haasan, who is part of the DMK-led coalition, alleged that the leak was not an accident but the result of systemic failure.
“Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over,” he said, indirectly blaming the censor board.
Film piracy, a scourge of film industries across the country and world, was an attack on the art and artist itself, said Kamal, noting that it endangered the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest, tax-paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, who sustain cinema.
“Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns,” Kamal added.