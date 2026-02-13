February ruled out for Jana Nayagan as Theri gets re-release date

CHENNAI: As fans await clarity on Jana Nayagan, actor Vijay’s 2016 blockbuster Theri has been scheduled for a theatrical re-release, offering them a chance to watch the star on the big screen once again.
Theri, starring Vijay along with Samantha and Amy Jackson, will hit theatres across Tamil Nadu on February 20.
In January, Theri's re-release was postponed, as per the request of Draupathi 2 and Hotspot 2 Much teams.
Theri follows DCP Vijaya Kumar (Vijay) who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter (Nainika) in a safe environment. However, after her life is threatened by deadly gangsters, he must face his past to protect his daughter.
Directed by Atlee and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations, Theri's chartbuster songs were composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Theri was remade in Hindi as Baby John (2024) Directed by Kalees, the remake starred Varun Dhawan, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and others.
Both Theri and Baby John are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
There had been buzz earlier that Jana Nayagan could release around February 20. However, with the re-release of Theri confirmed for that window, it is now clear that Jana Nayagan will not arrive in February.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had withheld Jana Nayagan's censor certificate ahead of its January 9 release after objections were raised by an examining committee member over scenes allegedly hurting religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces, referring it to a revising committee.
While a single judge of the Madras High Court initially directed the CBFC to certify the film, the order was stayed by a division bench the same day, the Supreme Court then declined to intervene, and later, the matter was remitted to the single judge for fresh consideration.
However, earlier this week, the producers, KVN Productions, resubmitted the film with recommended cuts and withdrew their petition against the CBFC in the Madras High Court.
Sources earlier told DT Next that a decision on Jana Nayagan's release date can be taken only after the committee watches it and completes their review. “The film could either release before the State Assembly election dates are announced or be pushed to summer, post the elections,” they said.
The delay continues to cloud the release of Jana Nayagan, which marks Vijay’s final project before his full-time political entry ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.
