Jana Nayagan leak row: Producer opposes anticipatory bail for freelance editor in MHC

However, he claimed that the Ashok Nagar police were repeatedly harassing him and his entire family. Shankar accused the police of falsely implicating him in this case to shield the actual accused. He also stated that he was, in fact, a victim in this case and that he was ready to abide by any conditions that may be imposed by the High Court.

When the case came up before Justice C Kumarappan, counsel Vijayan Subramanian, appearing for KVN Productions (producer of the movie), strongly objected to the anticipatory bail arguing that the petitioner was one of the prime accused in the case, who had copied the movie onto a hard disk and was involved in its circulation even before it was officially released.

Vijayan also informed the court that the police had already arrested eight persons in the case, of whom two were the petitioner’s brothers. Thus, he opposed bail and sought permission to file an intervening petition.

The court allowed the request, directing the production company to file an intervening petition, and adjourned the case to April 30.