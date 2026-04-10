From Chiranjeevi to Sivakarthikeyan, south film stars condemn Jana Nayagan leak

CHENNAI: Since the time of announcement, things have been going south for what is said to be Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan. After running through various issues with the censor board, the film's fate has been lying with the Election Commission of India for almost a month now. While the film is on the verge of being certified, the complete version was leaked on the internet on Friday morning much to the shock of the industry and the audience alike. Here is what the who's who of the south film industry has to say about Jana Nayagan .
The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.
Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. We stand one with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.
Dear Vijay. It is truly disheartening to see the leaked videos of your/our film Jananayagan. So much effort and dedication and work being thrown down the drain. As your fan for the last two decades. Have been watching your movies at theatres and enjoying every bit of whistling away from my favourite hero / actor / performer. Wish we could do the same even now even though it's destined to be confined to four walls in our home theatres if the movie is released on OTT and satellite. The only difference will be whistling in our homes to our favourite ACTOR. I know it’s a very tough financial and crucial decision by the production house. But as a fan I wanted to express. Hope the movie hits the theatres soon. I don’t think it is so controversial but then the respected censor board has their own reasons. Hoping we all get to see your film soon legitimately. God bless.
Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.
Do not support piracy . Respect the talent and hardwork . So much blood and sweat goes into film making . Painful .
Sad to see Jananayakan affected by piracy. I sincerely request everyone to support the film through legal platforms during its release.
Heartbreaking and unfair — an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable!
Deeply disheartened by the recent piracy issue surrounding namma #Thalapathy’s #Jananayagan. Please refrain from sharing or encouraging such content. If you support piracy, you’re not a fan, you’re part of the problem. Let’s wait, watch, and celebrate the man the way it’s meant to be ,only in theatres. This isn’t just content - it’s sweat, blood, and years of relentless passion. Don’t betray it! The concerned person should face the consequences immediately.
Shocked by the Leaking of footage from #JanaNayagan. PIRACY is a Crime.... Pls STOP it before it completely kills Cinema and its People
Shocked and disturbed to hear about the footage being leaked from #Jananayagan! Whoever did this must understand all the money,effort and hard work involved in making a movie.Sincerely requesting everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos!
Someone’s dream is bleeding online. Please let’s not turn their hard work into a forwarded clip. Let’ the film breathe on screen and not die on your phone.
Piracy isn’t just about a film being leaked… it’s about disrespecting the hard work of hundreds of people who gave their time, passion, and heart to Jananayagan. As actors, we stand in front of the camera , but behind every frame is an army that makes it possible. I request everyone to support cinema the right way. Watch it in theatres. Respect the effort. Respect the art.