From Chiranjeevi to Sivakarthikeyan, south film stars condemn Jana Nayagan leak

Chiranjeevi Konidela

The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.

Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. We stand one with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.