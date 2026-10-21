HIGHLIGHTS | Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed in 5 districts, including Chennai, as twin low-pressure areas loom

CHENNAI: Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts will remain closed on Wednesday (October 21) following heavy overnight rain, with district collectors announcing a holiday.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts through the night, while the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast further rainfall.
Meanwhile, the upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast persists, with a low-pressure area likely to form over the same region within the next 12 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's bulletin on Tuesday night.
Another upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and adjoining areas of Thailand and Myanmar is likely to move into the north Andaman Sea by today morning. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 23 and intensify over the following three days.
Due to the twin weather systems, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26, the RMC has forecast. Thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, are likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26.