HIGHLIGHTS | Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed in 5 districts, including Chennai, as twin low-pressure areas loom

Pradeep John who runs the Tamil Nadu Weatherman handle has warned that rainfall is likely to increase across Chennai as rain clouds move towards the city.

In a post on his X account, Pradeep John said several locations in the Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram (KTCC) region had recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall, putting the region at the top of Tamil Nadu's rainfall chart.

He said more rain clouds were moving towards Chennai and several places in the city could cross the 100-mm mark before 8.30 am. By the time rainfall readings are reset at 8.30 am, some locations could record between 100 mm and 150 mm of rain, he added.