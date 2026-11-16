Cyclone Akvan to intensify tomorrow; orange alert for Chennai on Nov 18, 19

CHENNAI: The deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19 and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The system is currently moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening and a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening (November 17).
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, around 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. It is expected to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and move west-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni, by November 20 noon with maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph.
Light to moderate rain is likely at some places in Chennai on Monday, while light rain is likely at a few places over south Tamil Nadu.
On Tuesday, heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places, is likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Moderate rain at a few places, with thunderstorms, lightning and similar gusty winds, is likely over the rest of the north coastal Tamil Nadu districts, Puducherry and the Karaikal area.
An orange alert has been issued for November 18 and 19 with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at one or two places, likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Ranipet is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on that day.
A yellow alert has been issued for November 18 and 19 for Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry, where heavy rain at isolated places, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at one or two places, is likely. On November 20, heavy rain is likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.
Sea conditions will be rough to very rough between November 17 and 18. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 17.