Cyclone Akvan to intensify tomorrow; orange alert for Chennai on Nov 18, 19

On Tuesday, heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places, is likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Moderate rain at a few places, with thunderstorms, lightning and similar gusty winds, is likely over the rest of the north coastal Tamil Nadu districts, Puducherry and the Karaikal area.

An orange alert has been issued for November 18 and 19 with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at one or two places, likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Ranipet is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on that day.

A yellow alert has been issued for November 18 and 19 for Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry, where heavy rain at isolated places, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at one or two places, is likely. On November 20, heavy rain is likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough between November 17 and 18. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 17.