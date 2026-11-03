14 lightning fatalities in TN; experts urge caution

Private weather enthusiast Hema Chandran, popularly known as Delta Weatherman, said that Tamil Nadu generally experiences two periods of increased lightning activity: April and May, during the summer thunderstorm season, and the transition from the Southwest monsoon to the Northeast monsoon, particularly around September and October. “During these periods, changes in wind patterns and atmospheric conditions can favour the development of thunderstorms and lightning. The initial phase of the monsoon can witness frequent lightning. Its frequency may decline after the monsoon becomes established, although lightning can still occur,” he said.

Experts cautioned that rainfall alone should not be considered an indicator of safety, as lightning can strike even when heavy rain is not occurring directly overhead. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its thunderstorm and lightning safety guidelines, advises people to move indoors immediately upon hearing thunder. Those outdoors should seek shelter in a substantial building or an enclosed vehicle and avoid taking refuge under trees, near electric poles or beneath metal structures.

People should also move away from water bodies and avoid open fields, elevated locations and exposed hilltops during thunderstorms. The IMD further advises people indoors to stay away from windows, doors and electrical conductors, and to avoid bathing or using running water during a thunderstorm.

People should unplug unnecessary electrical appliances where it is safe to do so, follow official weather warnings and remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap before resuming outdoor activities.

Despite the recurring threat, a lack of awareness about lightning safety remains a concern. According to NCRB data cited in the report, India recorded over 1.02 lakh deaths due to lightning over the 50 year period from 1975 to 2024.

With lightning posing a recurring risk during Tamil Nadu’s seasonal thunderstorms, experts said greater awareness of weather alerts and adherence to basic safety precautions could help prevent avoidable fatalities