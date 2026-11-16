Nature's fury: Andhra likely to face third cyclone in 3 weeks as depression gains momentum

Officials warned fishermen in both states from venturing into the sea.

The system is likely to bring rains to Chennai and its nearby districts, the IMD said.

The deep depression hovering over parts of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, a severe cyclonic storm by November 17 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The deep depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north to northwestwards with a speed of eight km per hour in the past six hours and lay centered over the same region at 5:30 am today, an official release from the IMD said.

Following this, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said that squally winds are expected to strike the coastal regions of the state, accompanied by heavy rains on Monday.

The APSDMA asked state fishermen not to venture into the sea. Jain also advised farmers and people to take precautions.

The southern state was battered by two cyclones in quick succession recently -- Arnab and Murasu -- flattening lakhs of acres of crops and causing a loss estimated at nearly Rs 7,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The state has sought Central assistance.

Regarding Tamil Nadu, the IMD said heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts from November 17.

In addition, heavy rain is likely in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts, and the neighbouring union territory Puducherry from November 18.