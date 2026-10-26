Northeast monsoon intensifies in TN: Red alert in Kodaikanal, Vaigai dam level rises

The continuous downpour has not only impacted the local hospitality and tourism sectors but has also severely disrupted the daily lives of residents in Dindigul district. In the Moonjikkal-Dobikana (Topikkanal) area of Kodaikanal, over 20 houses were flooded, forcing residents to spend sleepless nights safeguarding their belongings and livestock.

Local washermen, whose livelihoods depend on daily work, reported a complete halt in their routine. "Rainwater has entered our homes, and our livelihood is completely paralysed. We request the municipality and the state government to build a retaining wall on both sides of the water channel to prevent this recurring issue," Ganesan, a local washerman, told PTI Videos.

Another resident, Anita Mary, a daily wage worker, highlighted the severe distress caused by the deluge, saying that families were forced to sit awake through the night as water inundated their homes, leaving them to scramble to save their domestic animals.