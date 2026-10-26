Northeast monsoon intensifies in TN: Red alert in Kodaikanal, Vaigai dam level rises

THENI: With the Northeast monsoon intensifying across Tamil Nadu, a red alert has been sounded in Kodaikanal, keeping tourists away and leaving popular spots in the hill station deserted.
The continuous downpour has not only impacted the local hospitality and tourism sectors but has also severely disrupted the daily lives of residents in Dindigul district. In the Moonjikkal-Dobikana (Topikkanal) area of Kodaikanal, over 20 houses were flooded, forcing residents to spend sleepless nights safeguarding their belongings and livestock.
Local washermen, whose livelihoods depend on daily work, reported a complete halt in their routine. "Rainwater has entered our homes, and our livelihood is completely paralysed. We request the municipality and the state government to build a retaining wall on both sides of the water channel to prevent this recurring issue," Ganesan, a local washerman, told PTI Videos.
Another resident, Anita Mary, a daily wage worker, highlighted the severe distress caused by the deluge, saying that families were forced to sit awake through the night as water inundated their homes, leaving them to scramble to save their domestic animals.
Residents also expressed deep concern over a 30-year-old bridge in the area that has developed cracks in the heavy rains. The bridge serves as a crucial, primary link for 600 to 700 families and provides access to the government playground.
Locals warned that if the structure collapses, the neighbourhood would be isolated like an island, completely cutting off emergency access for ambulances. They urged authorities to urgently repair and raise the height of the bridge.
Meanwhile, the active monsoon has brought a significant surge in inflows to the state's reservoirs. In the neighbouring Theni district, the water level at the Vaigai Dam in Andipatti reached the 50-feet mark after a gap of nine months, officials said.