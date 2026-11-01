Cyclone 'Murasu' forms over Bay of Bengal, southern Odisha on high alert

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said cyclone 'Murasu' has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3.

Cyclone 'Murasu' (war drum), named by India, is "set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the land in Andhra Pradesh coast with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of November 3," it said.