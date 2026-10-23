Heavy rain leaves Madurai under water, hundreds of homes flooded; Rs 23 crore drainage projects planned

CHENNAI: Heavy rain that lashed Madurai district for more than four to five hours from Thursday evening inundated hundreds of houses, flooded major roads and severely disrupted traffic, leaving residents struggling to access essential services.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, several low-lying areas, including Sellur, Mattuthavani Vegetable Market, Koripalayam, Anna Nagar and Periyar Bus Stand, were submerged in knee-deep water following the downpour. In Sellur, floodwaters entered hundreds of houses along the 50-foot and 60-foot road stretches, causing considerable hardship to residents overnight.
The Garudan Bridge and the railway overbridge were also submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill as vehicles were unable to pass through the flooded stretches. With the water failing to recede quickly, residents faced difficulties leaving their homes, even for essential needs.
Madurai Corporation officials, led by the Corporation Commissioner and accompanied by public representatives, have stepped up efforts to drain the accumulated rainwater using motorised pumps in the affected areas.
Meanwhile, the Corporation has announced plans to undertake drainage projects worth ₹23 crore to address recurring waterlogging near Madurai Railway Station and along the Masi streets. Officials said the projects would be launched soon to improve rainwater drainage in these flood-prone areas.
The flooding comes as the northeast monsoon intensifies across Tamil Nadu. The public has been urged to remain vigilant, with the Meteorological Department warning of widespread rainfall across the State until October 26.