Fresh low-pressure system in Bay, may intensify into cyclone, cross near Chennai

CHENNAI: Even before Chennai could heave a sigh of relief after Cyclone Arnab went past the State’s borders to Andhra Pradesh and further north, weather experts have said a fresh low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, which, if it intensifies into a cyclone, could cross the coast near the city.
According to weather experts, favourable conditions are developing over the Bay of Bengal for the formation of a new low-pressure system, which could intensify into a cyclonic system and move towards the northern parts of Tamil Nadu. If the system strengthens into a cyclone, there is a possibility of it making landfall along the coast between Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, potentially bringing significant rainfall to Chennai on November 1 and 2.
Speaking to DT Next, Dr VR Durai, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the system’s eventual track and direction could not be predicted accurately at this stage.
“Before the system intensifies into a cyclone, it is difficult to determine precisely which direction it would take and how it would move. However, current weather prediction models indicate that it could move towards the northern parts of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Durai said the rainfall prospects would depend on the system's movement after it intensifies. If it moves towards the Delta region, it could bring good rainfall to Tamil Nadu. If it moves towards Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, the city could also receive significant rainfall, he added.
A clearer assessment of the system's track and its potential impact would be possible only after its intensification and subsequent movement became clearer, he added.
R Hemachandran, a weather forecaster popularly known as Delta Weatherman, told DT Next that the possibility of the system's formation appeared strong. He said a clearer picture of its development and the type of rainfall it could bring would emerge by Wednesday evening.
While its intensity and eventual track remain uncertain, there is a possibility that the system could bring good rainfall to Chennai on November 1 and 2, he said.
The forecast has raised expectations of a significant spell of rain in Chennai, particularly after Cyclone Arnab failed to bring the anticipated rainfall to the city and several other parts of Tamil Nadu.