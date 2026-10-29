Fresh low-pressure system in Bay, may intensify into cyclone, cross near Chennai

“Before the system intensifies into a cyclone, it is difficult to determine precisely which direction it would take and how it would move. However, current weather prediction models indicate that it could move towards the northern parts of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Durai said the rainfall prospects would depend on the system's movement after it intensifies. If it moves towards the Delta region, it could bring good rainfall to Tamil Nadu. If it moves towards Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, the city could also receive significant rainfall, he added.

A clearer assessment of the system's track and its potential impact would be possible only after its intensification and subsequent movement became clearer, he added.