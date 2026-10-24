Bus driver killed, conductor injured as mudslide, uprooted trees hit TNSTC bus in Nilgiris

The incident occurred in the early hours when the bus was travelling from Coonoor to Mettupalayam amid heavy rain.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus was driven by Janagaraj, a resident of Kooratty village near Ooty, while Kesavan was the conductor, police said.

The bus had three passengers, who got off at Kurumpadi shortly before it reached Burliar. Only the driver and conductor were on board when the mudslide struck, police said.

Mud and uprooted trees fell on the bus, burying it under debris and slush.

Fire and rescue personnel from Coonoor and Mettupalayam, along with local police, rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped crew.