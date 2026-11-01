Murasu likely to become severe cyclonic storm; orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur

After the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issued an orange alert for Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency directed district collectors of several districts to remain on high alert.

According to the RMC, the cyclone is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning. It is then expected to recurve and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur as a severe cyclonic storm between 11.30 pm on Monday and 4 am on Tuesday (November 3). The storm is expected to bring sustained wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph. Under its influence, Chennai and Tiruvallur are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

On November 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur, while heavy rainfall is likely in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris.

In meteorological parlance, heavy rainfall (yellow alert) implies 70-110 mm rainfall, while very heavy rainfall (orange alert) means up to 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours.