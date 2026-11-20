Chengalpattu, Chennai, and Kancheepuram have recorded severe rainfall deficits, while the other neighbouring district, Tiruvallur, is relatively better off but far from normal.

The worst of the four is Chengalpattu district, which has reported a deficit of 50 per cent as on Thursday (November 19). Among the 38 districts, it is second only to Thanjavur, which is at -57 per cent deficit, inching close to large deficit category (-60 per cent and above).

Kancheepuram has a shortfall of 40 per cent, while Chennai is at 28 per cent deficit. In comparison, Tiruvallur fared marginally better, with an 18 per cent deficit.