CHENNAI: A severe crisis is in the making in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai and its surrounding districts, leaving the water managers staring at the possibility of a failed monsoon, which would deepen the drinking water shortage in the coming summer.
Chengalpattu, Chennai, and Kancheepuram have recorded severe rainfall deficits, while the other neighbouring district, Tiruvallur, is relatively better off but far from normal.
The worst of the four is Chengalpattu district, which has reported a deficit of 50 per cent as on Thursday (November 19). Among the 38 districts, it is second only to Thanjavur, which is at -57 per cent deficit, inching close to large deficit category (-60 per cent and above).
Kancheepuram has a shortfall of 40 per cent, while Chennai is at 28 per cent deficit. In comparison, Tiruvallur fared marginally better, with an 18 per cent deficit.
The water managers had placed their hopes on Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan. Though it was forecast to head towards neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, many had predicted that the tail of the cyclone may bring in a decent amount of rainfall to the northern parts of Tamil Nadu. However, much to their disappointment, the cyclone is steering away towards the Odisha - West Bengal coast, leaving Chennai dry weather.
In all, 14 districts have been categorised as deficit – a shortfall of 20 per cent or more.
Overall, Tamil Nadu has reported a departure of -13 per cent – from October 1 to November 19, the State has received only 259.9 mm as against the normal of 298.9 mm.
Dr VR Durai, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said thanks to the troughs in easterly waves formed over November 22, light rain is expected over north coastal Tamil Nadu, while the southern parts of the State may receive heavy rainfall. “We expect widespread rainfall across the State for the next one week,” he said.
By November 23, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph is likely at isolated places across 14 districts, including Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga. Meanwhile, moderate rain is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and 11 other districts.