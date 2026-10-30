Low-pressure system likely to intensify into depression over Bay of Bengal tomorrow

In its latest bulletin, the RMC said the system, which lay over the region at 8.30 am on Friday, is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression. It is then expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the subsequent two days.

Meanwhile, light rain is likely at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats districts on Friday. On Saturday, light rain is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Western Ghats districts, according to the RMC.

On Sunday, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places over several districts, including Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Madurai, besides the Western Ghats and north coastal Tamil Nadu.