Low-pressure system likely to intensify into depression over Bay of Bengal tomorrow

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday (October 31), according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
In its latest bulletin, the RMC said the system, which lay over the region at 8.30 am on Friday, is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression. It is then expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the subsequent two days.
Meanwhile, light rain is likely at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats districts on Friday. On Saturday, light rain is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Western Ghats districts, according to the RMC.
On Sunday, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places over several districts, including Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Madurai, besides the Western Ghats and north coastal Tamil Nadu.
The RMC has also forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the Nilgiris district on November 2, while light to moderate rain is expected over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
On November 3 and 4, moderate rain is likely over the Western Ghats districts and North Tamil Nadu, with light rain expected elsewhere. Light to moderate rain is forecast across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 5.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places between November 1 and 3.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Weatherman, the social media handle run by weather blogger Pradeep John, said the system could bring rainfall to north Tamil Nadu, but its intensity and track would determine the extent of precipitation.
He said weather models were currently keeping the system at depression intensity. "If it remains weak and does not intensify significantly, North Tamil Nadu has a chance of receiving good rainfall," he said. But if it intensifies into a cyclone, the rainfall prospects could diminish as the circulation and associated rainfall pattern could shift away from the region, he added.