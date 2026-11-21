CHENNAI: Mist and shallow fog are likely to persist over several parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday before gradually easing, even as several districts, including Chennai, are expected to receive rain over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD has observed mist and shallow fog, particularly during night and early morning hours, over the past few days. The conditions are expected to gradually improve from November 23 with stronger northeasterly winds and increased cloud cover.
According to airport observations on Saturday, daytime maximum temperatures ranged between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, while it was 23-25 degrees at night. Weak easterly to southeasterly winds prevailed during the day but weakened considerably in the evening and night, with light westerly or northwesterly winds reported in some areas. Clear skies, sufficient moisture in the lower atmosphere and weak surface winds have favoured nocturnal radiational cooling, increasing near-surface humidity and resulting in mist and shallow fog during the early morning hours.
On Saturday morning, visibility was 1,000 metres at Chennai airport, indicating shallow fog, while Madurai and Tiruchy airports recorded visibility of 2,000 metres and 1,800 metres, respectively, indicating mist. From November 23, stronger northeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and increased cloud cover are expected to limit night-time cooling and prevent excessive moisture accumulation near the surface, gradually improving visibility.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast moderate rain in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal on Sunday. Isolated light rain is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Puducherry.
On November 23, heavy rain is likely in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry and Karaikal. Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Tiruch, Salem and other districts.
On November 24, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Puducherry and Karaikal, among other areas.
The next day, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, among 15 other districts.