The IMD has observed mist and shallow fog, particularly during night and early morning hours, over the past few days. The conditions are expected to gradually improve from November 23 with stronger northeasterly winds and increased cloud cover.

According to airport observations on Saturday, daytime maximum temperatures ranged between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, while it was 23-25 degrees at night. Weak easterly to southeasterly winds prevailed during the day but weakened considerably in the evening and night, with light westerly or northwesterly winds reported in some areas. Clear skies, sufficient moisture in the lower atmosphere and weak surface winds have favoured nocturnal radiational cooling, increasing near-surface humidity and resulting in mist and shallow fog during the early morning hours.