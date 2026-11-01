Cyclone Murasu: TN directs Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchi collectors to stay vigilant

According to the official communication, the state has asked authorities to follow standard operating procedures for disaster management.

On November 1, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur district, while heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and the Nilgiris.

On November 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur, with heavy rain continuing in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris.

The intensity is expected to taper off on November 3, with heavy rain confined to isolated places in the Nilgiris.