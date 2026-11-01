Cyclone Murasu: TN directs Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchi collectors to stay vigilant

CHENNAI: The Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department on Sunday evening directed district collectors across Tamil Nadu to remain on high alert after the RMC here warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days.
According to the official communication, the state has asked authorities to follow standard operating procedures for disaster management.
On November 1, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur district, while heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and the Nilgiris.
On November 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur, with heavy rain continuing in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris.
The intensity is expected to taper off on November 3, with heavy rain confined to isolated places in the Nilgiris.
The Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration has instructed the district collectors to mobilise all administrative machinery and take adequate preparedness measures. Authorities have also been asked to maintain strict vigilance and immediately report any untoward incident to the State Emergency Operations Centre.
In its 4.30 pm weather bulletin on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said, "Yesterday's depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands intensified into a deep depression and into the cyclonic storm 'Murasu' on Sunday. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west central Bay of Bengal around November 2 morning.
Thereafter, it is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur in the early hours of November 3."
The bulletin also said light to moderate rainfall would occur at many places in northern Tamil Nadu, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3.