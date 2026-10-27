31 houses collapsed in Tiruchy after rains

The rains had lashed the central region for the past few days, after which water entered several residential areas in the region, particularly in Tiruchy district. Sources said that on Monday, a tiled-roofed house belonging to Muthukumar in Pullambadi collapsed. Similarly, the house of Rasu from Manapparai collapsed after the walls were soaked in the continuous rainfall.

Meanwhile, the rains lashed rural areas like Uppiliyapuram, Kollimalai and Kottapalayam in the district. Sources claimed that 31 houses, including 19 tiled houses and 11 thatched houses, have collapsed in the district in the last 24 hours. This apart, as many as seven cows and one goat died due to the monsoon fury, the sources said.

The district revenue department officials are enumerating further destruction across the district.