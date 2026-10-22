Many areas inundated, dams fill up as TN receives widespread downpour

Heavy overnight rain caused inundation in parts of Chennai and many southern districts with Sankarankoil reeling under significant waterlogging due to intense downpour.

Persistent heavy rainfall in Kanyakumari district affected the Kollamcode municipal area. Floodwaters entered many homes in areas leaving residents struggling to leave their properties.

Vehicles and essential household goods have been submerged or damaged by the water.

Civic officials are currently working to clear the inundated water from houses and are also simultaneously checking the local drainage systems to clear blockages that may be exacerbating the flooding, an official said on Thursday.