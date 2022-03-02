AIADMK trying to plug attrition, petitions SEC for in-camera indirect polls

Chennai :

Regional AIADMK leaders are working overtime to prevent attrition from the party as several councillors have started migrating to the ruling DMK. The AIADMK had also moved the Madras High Court seeking transparency in the conduct of polls at Devakottai town municipality where the AIADMK has numbers to win the chairman and the vice-chairman posts.





The Opposition AIADMK which won a few municipalities and town panchayats had urged the party legal wing to be alert during the indirect polls on March 4. The AIADMK district secretaries and MLAs have also cautioned the AIADMK councillors not to get carried away by inducements. In Mamallapuram and Tambaram, AIADMK leaders have also discussed the issue with the party men, AIADMK sources said.





Meanwhile, the AIADMK legal wing on Tuesday petitioned the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) seeking election by using CCTV cameras, web cameras and streaming of the entire poll process.





AIADMK legal wing joint secretary Babu Murugavel in a letter to TNSEC said that the CCTV camera monitoring should be handled by the TNSEC to ensure that indirect polls are held in a free and fair manner. The former MLA also alleged that there are forceful and vigorous activities and harassment happening to elected members of the AIADMK and there are reports that many councillors and other local heads are to be coerced by the ruling DMK government to vote for their party member for the post of chairman and vice-chairman in the upcoming indirect civic polls, the letter said.





The AIADMK also pointed out that the orders passed by the Madras High Court insisted the SEC not to deviate from the guidelines and the directions issued by this court. The AIADMK also urged the SEC not to postpone election for any reason.