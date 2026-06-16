Madras High Court dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into resignation of AIADMK legislators

On Tuesday (June 14), the Court questioned the maintainability of the plea, noting that no materials had been produced to support the allegations and dismissed the plea.

A division bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the petition was based on assumptions of corruption without providing details of any alleged transactions or the source of such information. The Bench observed that the PIL was "nothing but a classic example of a fishing expedition."

The public interest litigation was filed by advocate Ramkumar Adityan, an AIADMK member, seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption surrounding the resignation of four MLAs who resigned from the party after voting in favour of TVK during the floor test, allegedly in violation of the AIADMK whip.