Architect held for molesting woman in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a woman Vadapalani during the early hours of Monday.
The victim, a 24-year-old woman, is employed at an ice cream parlour and was walking back home after work when the accused approached her on a motorcycle. He allegedly made lewd remarks at her and sexually harassed her before fleeing the scene, police said.
Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and zeroed in on the suspect. The accused was identified as Prithvirajan (30) of Vadapalani, an architect by profession.The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act
The police also seized the two-wheeler allegedly used in the offence. Following interrogation, he was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.