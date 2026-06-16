Architect held for molesting woman in Vadapalani

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and zeroed in on the suspect. The accused was identified as Prithvirajan (30) of Vadapalani, an architect by profession.The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act

The police also seized the two-wheeler allegedly used in the offence. Following interrogation, he was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.