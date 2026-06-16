Chennai consumer panel directs insurer to pay Rs 9.27 lakh for rejecting proton treatment for cancer as 'untested'

In an order, the commission observed that the insurer had taken inconsistent positions while denying coverage for Proton Therapy undergone by the insured patient for tongue cancer treatment at a Chennai hospital.

The bench, comprising President D Gopinath and members Kavitha Kannan and TR Sivakumhar, said the insurer initially denied cashless treatment approval stating that Proton Therapy was clinically not indicated for the illness. However, while rejecting the reimbursement claim later, the company termed the same treatment experimental and untested.

“The rejection of cashless claim and the repudiation of the reimbursement on different grounds for the same cause of action is found to be unfair and unjustified,” the commission said.