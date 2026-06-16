Over 16,000 drunk driving cases registered in Tamil Nadu in 2 weeks, Rs 3.13 cr fine collected

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Bureau-CID of the Tamil Nadu Police booked 16,031 cases of drunk driving across Tamil Nadu from June 1-16 as part of a statewide drive to improve road safety. A fine amount of Rs 3.13 crore was imposed and about 14,000 vehicles were impounded.
According to official data, the seized vehicles included 13,299 two-wheelers, 156 three-wheelers and 645 four-wheelers. Cases were registered against the violators under relevant legal provisions.
Tamil Nadu Police said that similar special drives would be conducted periodically. Around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed at designated locations across Tamil Nadu. Teams operated from fixed vehicle-checking points and carried out intensive inspections throughout the enforcement period.
Last weekend too, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police conducted a drive against drunk driving and 434 cases were booked. Police sources said that traffic cops collected Rs 1.69 crore in fines in two weeks before that.