Mettur man held for hoax bomb threat to Chennai police control room

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to the city police control room on Sunday.
The caller had contacted the Greater Chennai Police East Zone control room from a mobile phone on June 14 and claimed that a bomb had been planted there before disconnecting the call.
Acting on the alert, a team led by the Egmore Police Station Inspector, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises. No explosives were found, and the call was confirmed to be a hoax.
The Egmore police registered a case and traced the caller, Seenu (32) of Salem’s Mettur, who has three criminal cases pending against him. He was apprehended in Salem, brought to Chennai, and arrested after interrogation. His mobile phone was also seized. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.