Mettur man held for hoax bomb threat to Chennai police control room

The caller had contacted the Greater Chennai Police East Zone control room from a mobile phone on June 14 and claimed that a bomb had been planted there before disconnecting the call.

Acting on the alert, a team led by the Egmore Police Station Inspector, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises. No explosives were found, and the call was confirmed to be a hoax.