Nullify CM Vijay's victory from Tiruchy East, declare me winner, cancel bypoll: DMK candidate to Madras High Court

CHENNAI: DMK candidate S Inigo Irudayaraj has moved the Madras High Court challenging the election of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency and sought a declaration that his election is void.
The TVK chief had contested and won from both the Perambur and Tiruchy East seats. He had defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes and later resigned from this seat. Inigo Irudayaraj has filed an election petition through his counsel, Richardson Wilson.
In the petition, Inigo contended that although Vijay resigned from the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency on May 30, his election suffers from serious legal infirmities and corrupt practices, rendering it liable to be declared null and void.
The petitioner alleged that Vijay suppressed information regarding a pending income tax case and has not yet submitted details of his election expenditure accounts.
He has prayed to be declared the duly elected candidate in the constituency. He has also sought a stay on the conduct of the by-election, contending that the election petition would become infructuous if the by-election is held before the disposal of the case.