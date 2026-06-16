Nullify CM Vijay's victory from Tiruchy East, declare me winner, cancel bypoll: DMK candidate to Madras High Court

The TVK chief had contested and won from both the Perambur and Tiruchy East seats. He had defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes and later resigned from this seat. Inigo Irudayaraj has filed an election petition through his counsel, Richardson Wilson.

In the petition, Inigo contended that although Vijay resigned from the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency on May 30, his election suffers from serious legal infirmities and corrupt practices, rendering it liable to be declared null and void.