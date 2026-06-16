Tractor driven by father runs over toddler in Tiruvallur brick kiln

CHENNAI: A two-year-old child died at a brick kiln in Old Tiruppachur near Tiruvallur on Monday after a tractor operated by his father ran over him.
According to reports, V Saravanan (32) of Kallakurichi was employed at the brick kiln and lived on the premises with his wife and their two-year-old son, Athiveeran.
On Monday evening, Athiveeran was playing near the brick kiln when the accident occurred.
The probe revealed that Saravanan was reversing the vehicle. He failed to notice the child behind the vehicle and ran over him. Workers at the brick kiln immediately rushed the child to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital.
However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case and are investigating.