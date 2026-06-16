EPS slams government for 'waiver' chaos

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the TVK government of creating confusion over its crop loan waiver scheme and alleged that the administration was failing to fulfil its election promises to farmers.
In a statement, Palaniswami said the government's handling of the loan waiver issue reflected a lack of administrative experience and had led to uncertainty among farmers across the State.
He said that during the Assembly election campaign, the TVK had promised a complete waiver of crop loans availed by small and marginal farmers if it came to power. However, after assuming office, the government announced that loans up to Rs 50,000 taken by small and marginal farmers would be fully waived, while loans above that amount would receive only a proportionate waiver.
According to Palaniswami, the decision triggered protests from the AIADMK and various farmers' associations, who demanded that the government honour its poll promise in full.
He alleged that following growing opposition from farmers, the government had issued a revised announcement. Under the latest scheme, crop loans up to Rs 75,000 availed by small and marginal farmers would be fully waived, while those who borrowed more than Rs 75,000 would receive a waiver of only Rs 35,000.
Palaniswami compared the move to removing a small portion of a heavy burden and said the government was creating an impression of easing farmers' debt without addressing the actual problem.
Describing the latest announcement as unprecedented, he said the government had failed to recognise that loan requirements differ depending on the crops cultivated and the scale of farming operations.
Accusing the government of making decisions without proper planning, Palaniswami urged the administration to stop issuing policy announcements that created confusion among farmers.
He also called on the government to waive 50 per cent of crop loans taken by large farmers.