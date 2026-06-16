EPS slams government for 'waiver' chaos

In a statement, Palaniswami said the government's handling of the loan waiver issue reflected a lack of administrative experience and had led to uncertainty among farmers across the State.

He said that during the Assembly election campaign, the TVK had promised a complete waiver of crop loans availed by small and marginal farmers if it came to power. However, after assuming office, the government announced that loans up to Rs 50,000 taken by small and marginal farmers would be fully waived, while loans above that amount would receive only a proportionate waiver.