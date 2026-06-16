TVK leader Aadhav slaps defamation notice on DMK, Stalin for linking him with ED's drug case probe

"The publication was a calculated attempt to tarnish my client's reputation through guilt by association," the notice said, alleging that the post was published without verification and with political intent.

According to the notice, the post garnered over 2.6 lakh views within two days before it was deleted from the platform. Despite its removal, the notice alleged that no clarification or apology had been issued by the DMK leadership or its IT wing.

The minister has sought an unconditional public apology in Tamil and English across social media platforms and mainstream media outlets. He has also demanded Rs 1 crore as damages for reputational harm and warned that civil and criminal proceedings would be initiated if the demands were not met within 48 hours.