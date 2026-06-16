Anna University launches PG Diploma in Climate Change for CM's Green Fellowship candidates

According to the Environment and Climate Change department, The Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme, a first of its kind government initiative in India, engages young professionals in supporting climate and environmental programmes at the district level. While the first Batch selected 40 fellows from over 3,700 applicants, the second phase attracted more than 9,000 applications, with 38 fellows chosen through a competitive process.

A key feature of the diploma is a project thesis component that will enable fellows to work on real-world climate challenges while continuing their field assignments. Officials said the programme is aligned with global frameworks, including the Paris Agreement and IPCC assessments, and is expected to create a new generation of climate professionals capable of bridging science, policy and implementation across Tamil Nadu.