Anna University launches PG Diploma in Climate Change for CM's Green Fellowship candidates

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has launched a specialised Post Graduate Diploma in Climate Change and Sustainability for participants of the Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme (CMGFP), strengthening the State's efforts to build a skilled workforce for climate action and environmental governance.
The programme was inaugurated by Environment and Climate Change Minister Dr V Rajeev at Anna University on Tuesday in the presence of senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu and representatives of the Institute for Energy Studies. Developed jointly by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department and Anna University, the diploma aims to equip Green Fellows with advanced knowledge in climate science, sustainability, environmental governance, climate policy and natural resource management. The 42-credit, three-semester course will cover areas such as climate adaptation and mitigation, clean energy technologies, carbon markets, climate finance, disaster risk reduction, ESG frameworks and corporate sustainability.
According to the Environment and Climate Change department, The Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme, a first of its kind government initiative in India, engages young professionals in supporting climate and environmental programmes at the district level. While the first Batch selected 40 fellows from over 3,700 applicants, the second phase attracted more than 9,000 applications, with 38 fellows chosen through a competitive process.
A key feature of the diploma is a project thesis component that will enable fellows to work on real-world climate challenges while continuing their field assignments. Officials said the programme is aligned with global frameworks, including the Paris Agreement and IPCC assessments, and is expected to create a new generation of climate professionals capable of bridging science, policy and implementation across Tamil Nadu.