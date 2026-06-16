Power, transport losses weigh on Tamil Nadu's finances: White paper

The white paper, released by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, said the power sector alone has accumulated debt of Rs 2.47 lakh crore and losses of Rs 1.82 lakh crore, making it the State's largest financial liability outside the government budget. Nearly 79% of all government guarantees, amounting to Rs 1.42 lakh crore, are linked to power utilities.

Despite tariff revisions, the sector continues to depend heavily on State support. Government assistance to power utilities rose from Rs 20,996 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 33,478 crore in 2025-26, with cumulative support touching Rs 1.45 lakh crore in five years.