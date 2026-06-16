TVK government's white paper a bid to escape from hyped promises, says DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Tuesday hit back at the TVK government over the release of the white paper on the State's financial position, describing it as an empty document aimed at concealing administrative failures and unfulfilled poll promises.
Hours after the white paper's release, former Finance Minister and senior DMK leader Thangam Thennarasu alleged that the report was an attempt by the government to divert public attention from its inability to deliver on electoral assurances.
"This is not a white paper; it is an empty paper," Thangam Thennarasu said in a statement. He argued that the State's financial position had already been explained in detail in previous budget documents and accused the government of repackaging old data to create political optics.
The senior DMK leader said the ruling dispensation had come to power by making what he termed grandiose promises to the people, but had now been exposed by its own administrative inefficiency and inability to fulfil commitments made without understanding the depth of the challenges involved.
"In an attempt to hide the fact that the government has turned directionless, it has released a hyped-up report in the name of a white paper and managed to make even that a failure," he said.
Thennarasu further alleged that the exercise was driven by political escapism, claiming the government feared growing public anger over unfulfilled promises and was attempting to shield itself from criticism through a carefully staged narrative.
"The drama surrounding the release of the white paper is only meant to conceal the government's shortcomings and nothing else," he said, adding that he would soon issue a detailed rebuttal to the report.