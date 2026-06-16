TVK government's white paper a bid to escape from hyped promises, says DMK

Hours after the white paper's release, former Finance Minister and senior DMK leader Thangam Thennarasu alleged that the report was an attempt by the government to divert public attention from its inability to deliver on electoral assurances.

"This is not a white paper; it is an empty paper," Thangam Thennarasu said in a statement. He argued that the State's financial position had already been explained in detail in previous budget documents and accused the government of repackaging old data to create political optics.