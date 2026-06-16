YouTuber Mukthar Ahamed, Suriya Siva detained under Goondas Act

Chennai police arrested Ahamed from a hideout in Mandya, Karnataka, on June 9. Police first arrested Siva (33), son of DMK MP Tiruchy Siva, in the same case on June 4 after which Mukthar went into hiding.

Suriya made derogatory comments on the YouTube channel, ‘MY INDIA 24X7’, run by Mukthar. Since there was delay in arresting Mukthar, there was criticism on the police from several quarters including the complainant, Alisha Abdullah.