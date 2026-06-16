YouTuber Mukthar Ahamed, Suriya Siva detained under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: YouTuber Mukthar Ahamed and political commentator, Suriya Siva (33) who were arrested by the Chennai Police for obscene and derogatory remarks on racer and former BJP functionary, Alisha Abdullah and her newborn child, have been detained under the Goondas Act.
Chennai police arrested Ahamed from a hideout in Mandya, Karnataka, on June 9. Police first arrested Siva (33), son of DMK MP Tiruchy Siva, in the same case on June 4 after which Mukthar went into hiding.
Suriya made derogatory comments on the YouTube channel, ‘MY INDIA 24X7’, run by Mukthar. Since there was delay in arresting Mukthar, there was criticism on the police from several quarters including the complainant, Alisha Abdullah.
Police said that Mukthar already had two cases of similar nature against him and that they had received over 20 complaints against him for his consistently disparaging remarks.
On orders of GCP Commissioner A Amalraj, the duo have been detained under the Goondas Act. The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) warned of severe action against those who make obscene and derogatory remarks against women on social media.