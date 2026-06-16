36 Manidhanaeyam students clear TNPSC Group-1, 78 qualify UPSC prelims

K Subathra of Madurai ranked fourth in TN, while Lawrence Israel of Coimbatore ranked seventh. Eight candidates figured in TN’s top-20 list.

On the same day, results of the UPSC prelims (held on May 24 for 933 vacancies) were declared. The centre’s 55 male and 23 female students qualified for the Mains.

The centre, run by Saidai S Duraissamy’s Manidhanaeyam Trust at CIT Nagar, offers free coaching, study materials and mentorship to economically backward students. It claims over 5,500 placements across central and state services in 20 years.