36 Manidhanaeyam students clear TNPSC Group-1, 78 qualify UPSC prelims

CHENNAI: Thirty-six students of the Manidhanaeyam free IAS coaching centre in Chennai secured appointments in the 2025-26 TNPSC Group-1 exam, while 78 others cleared the UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam, the institute announced on Tuesday.
In TNPSC Group-1 (results declared on April 16), 21 male and 15 female candidates from the centre were placed across 6 services: 12 Deputy Collectors, 4 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 9 Assistant Commissioners (Commercial Taxes), 7 Assistant Directors (Rural Development), 2 District Employment Officers, and 2 Assistant Commissioners of Labour.
Counselling for post allotment was held on Tuesday at the TNPSC office in Chennai.
K Subathra of Madurai ranked fourth in TN, while Lawrence Israel of Coimbatore ranked seventh. Eight candidates figured in TN’s top-20 list.
On the same day, results of the UPSC prelims (held on May 24 for 933 vacancies) were declared. The centre’s 55 male and 23 female students qualified for the Mains.
The centre, run by Saidai S Duraissamy’s Manidhanaeyam Trust at CIT Nagar, offers free coaching, study materials and mentorship to economically backward students. It claims over 5,500 placements across central and state services in 20 years.