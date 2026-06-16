Chennai: Security guard kills 9-year-old daughter, self; video calls separated wife to show final moments

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man working as a security guard at a government school in Chintadripet allegedly murdered his nine-year-old daughter and later attempted to kill himself on Monday. Both of them were found unconscious in the school premises by a staffer.
Investigations revealed that the man made a video call to his wife to show the final moments of him and his elder daughter. The deceased were Laxman Prasad (40) and Geetha (9), a Class 4 student at the same school where Laxman worked as a security guard.
Laxman, a native of Nepal, lived with his wife and two daughters. His wife separated from him after frequent quarrels. Geetha lived with her father and the younger daughter lived with her mother in another area.
On Monday night, irate over the troubles in his domestic life, Laxman Prasad took Geetha to the second floor of the school building and allegedly killed her.
During the act, he reportedly made a video call to his wife, who is reportedly in Nepal. He then attempted to kill himself.
The incident came to light when one of the school assistants went to the second floor as part of her routine duties and found both father and daughter unconscious. The Chintadripet police were informed, and Geetha and her father were rushed to Omandurar Government Hospital, where Geetha was declared dead and Laxman died on Tuesday.