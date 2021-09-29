Medical devices park in Oragadam gets Centre’s nod: CM MK Stalin

Chennai :

In a statement released in this regard, Stalin referred to the proposal sent by the State government to the pharmaceuticals department of the Union government seeking funds to develop infrastructure for the medical devices park, and said the Centre has accepted the proposal of the State and sanctioned the establishment of four medical devices park across the country in principle.





The parks would come up in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, the CM said, adding that the Union government would provide a maximum of Rs 100 crore to develop infrastructure in the medical devices park to come up in 350 acres at a cost of Rs 450 crore in Oragadam.





Infrastructure like proto typing, calibration facility and skill development centre would be established in the park, where ventilators, PP monitors, pacemakers, surgical equipment and eye and dental implants would be manufactured. Stating that the park would attract Rs 3,500 crore investment and generate 10,000 jobs, Stalin said that SIPCOT would develop world class infrastructure in the park exclusively created for medical devices production.