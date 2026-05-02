Adopt UK-style tobacco ban for teenagers: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a landmark law to ban smoking and the sale of tobacco products to individuals born on or after 2009, effectively restricting access to those under 18 years of age, with the aim of creating a “smoke-free generation” in the nation.
In his letter to the Prime Minister Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Anbumani highlighted the growing public health crisis caused by tobacco use, particularly among younger populations.
Citing global estimates, he said nearly 267 million Indians use tobacco, with more than 1.35 million deaths annually attributed directly to its consumption.
Referring to the United Kingdom’s proposed Tobacco and Vapes Bill, he urged India to adopt a similar generational ban that would permanently prevent teens from accessing tobacco products.
He stressed that tobacco remains a leading cause of cancer and non-communicable diseases, contributing to 40 to 50% of cancer cases in India.
Recalling his tenure as Union Health Minister between 2004 and 2009, Anbumani pointed to key anti-tobacco measures implemented during that period, including public smoking bans and pictorial warnings.